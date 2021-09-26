Trojans drop conference opener

Ja’Cquez Williams picked off a deflected Taylor Powell pass and returned it 96 yards for a score, officially clinching a 29-16 loss for the Trojans to ULM on Saturday night.

For the second Saturday in a row the Trojans went into halftime trailing, only this time they couldn’t climb back to earn the win.

After going into halftime with a 10-3 lead, The Warhawks outscored the Trojans 19-13 in the second half to secure the win.

The loss drops the Trojans to 2-2 on the year and they begin Sun Belt Conference play 0-1.

The Trojans outgained the Warhawks 356-297 on Saturday. They finished with 289 passing yards, but just 67 yards on the ground.

Powell finished the game completing 35-of-49 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his one interception.

Jabre Barber finished with nine catches for 58 yards and Reggie Todd had six catches for 83 yards.

Already trailing 10-0, the Trojans jumped on the scoreboard when Brooks Bruce converted a 32-yard field goal to cut Troy’s deficit to seven at 10-3.

ULM began the second half with a 40-yard touchdown run by Andrew Henry, bringing the score to 17-3.

Luke Whittemore scored Troy’s first touchdown of the evening when he hauled in a Powell pass and raced off for a 49-yard touchdown and the Trojans trailed 17-10 midway through the third quarter.

After a ULM field goal and a Troy safety, the Trojans all of a sudden found themselves down 22-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were knocking on the door to score when Powell through his interception that was returned for a touchdown, ending any comeback attempt, bringing the score to 29-10.

The Trojans did score one final touchdown on a four-yard catch my Jamontez Woods.

The Trojans will remain on the road next Saturday when they travel to play South Carolina, beginning at 2:30 p.m.