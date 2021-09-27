McAlister’s now open

McAlister’s Deli opened Monday in Troy’s newest retail center, Trojan Marketplace.

McAlister’s Deli franchise owner Jason Lagnes was in town for the grand opening in Troy, and the franchise will be giving away “Free Tea for a Year” to the first 50 guests on opening day.

“We’re excited to be opening in Troy,” Langnes said. “It’s been a long process given the economic environment right now. The construction took us longer then we planned, but we got everything pulled together.”

McAlister’s is an Atlanta-based restaurant chain that specializes in handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Langnes, who owns several franchises in Mississippi, said McAlister’s said Troy was the type of town McAlister’s looked for when opening a new deli.

“Our model is this size community,” Langnes said. “We can get involved with the community and support the schools and colleges in the area.”

McAlister’s in Troy will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at 334-390-2005. Customers can also visit McAlister’s Deli on its Facebook page — facebook.com/McAlistersDeliTrojanMarketPlace/.

Troy restaurant patrons have several options for easier, safer dining. McAlister’s offers dine-in, guests can also order online at mcallistersdeli.com or on McAlister’s app and pick up their order at the drive-thru pickup window or place their order for select delivery.

Troy customers can also download the app and sign up for a free tea.

McAlister’s offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality.

McAlister’s Deli was founded in 1989 and is a fast, casual restaurant chain known for its hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea. McAlister’s brand includes more than 470 restaurants in 27 states.

For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com, and find McAlister’s on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.