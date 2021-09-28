Elizabeth Estelle Williamson Murphey

Elizabeth Estelle Williamson Murphy, 74, a resident of Stills Cross Roads, AL, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Graveside services were held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Macedonia Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Donny Earles and the Rev. Kenny Earles officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.

Elizabeth was born on July 2, 1947 to John and Lillian Williamson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Harold Williamson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Murphy; son Wes Murphy, daughter and son-in-law Angie and Daron Hooks; grandson, Devin Hooks; three great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Elizabeth Hooks, Henry Todd Skaggs, and Orion Thomas Hooks.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Murphy, Devin Hooks, Joey Murphy, Audie Davis, Justin Murphy, and Nathan Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Will Hubbard and Clark Williamson.