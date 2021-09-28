Kelly Sanders founds new dance studio

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Voltage Academy of Dance on Highway 231 South Tuesday morning. The state-of-art dance studio was founded by Kelly Sanders of Troy.

Chamber President Dana Sanders expressed appreciation to Sanders for the confidence shown in the future of the community.

“May that confidence be rewarded with many years of success,” the Chamber president said.

Voltage Academy of Dance is a faith-founded dance studio with a heart to empower the mind, body and spirit of young artists through weekly dance training, spiritual mentorship and a life-giving atmosphere, Kelly Sanders said.

A large gathering of city and county officials and community members applauded the efforts of Sanders and the many who have fostered her dream and wished her all the best as the dream is now a reality.

“Voltage is a five-week miracle and a true blessing,” she told the gathering. “This could not have been done without the Lord’s blessings.”

Sanders thanked the many who believed in and supported her vision for a faith-founded dance studio with a working environment that “positively shapes the lives of others.”

“I have seen, first hand, how dance is an avenue of the arts that truly shapes the lives of people of all ages,” Sanders said

She and her husband, Stephen, have three daughters, who have been involved in dance since the age of two.

“Dance develops confidence, discipline, character, perseverance, good work ethics and many other positive attributes in children,” Sanders said, adding that her desire, her goal, her mission, is to give children a safe environment to nurture their talents, build their character and lead them to a closer relationship with the Lord.

“At Voltage Academy of Dance, we are dedicated to the performing arts for the City of Troy and excited to see how the Lord will use Voltage for His glory,” Sanders said. “Again, we thank everyone for making a dream a reality.