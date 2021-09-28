Mary Helen Cornelison, 77, of Morganton passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born in Troy, AL on May 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ewell Berry and Minnie Grimsley Berry. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Mary Helen served on the board of Big Brothers / Big Sisters, worked for Benjamin’s and Libba’s, and created her own design company, MHC Interiors. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. She was devoted to her family and her friends, and she always placed others ahead of herself. Mary Helen embraced exercise and enjoyed all of the benefits of Phifer Wellness Center.

Mary Helen is survived by her husband of 57 years, James “Jim” Cornelison; daughter, Christie Cornelison-Jones (Rodney); son, James Wes Cornelison (Meghan); and grandchildren, James “Mitchell” Jones, Grayson Cornelison, and Jacob Cornelison.

In addition to her parents, Mary Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Ewell Berry, Jr.; and a sister, Brenda Berry Faulk.

The committal service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the columbarium at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dana McKim officiating. The service will also be broadcast on the Facebook page of First United Methodist Church in Morganton. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or to Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Burke County.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.