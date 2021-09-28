Patriots, Trojans, Rebels all at home Friday night

Charles Henderson, Pike Liberal Arts and Zion Chapel are all at home Friday night in week six of the high school football season.

Charles Henderson will return home after a two game road trip to take on Pike Road. PLAS will play it’s second consecutive home game when they welcome in Tuscaloosa Academy and Zion Chapel will host G.W. Long.

Pike County will travel to play Catholic and Goshen will travel to play Dadeville.

The Patriots picked up their biggest win of the season last Friday night when they knocked off ranked Chambers Academy 21-18. The win gives the Patriots their fifth consecutive win. Ian Foster led the Patriots with 280 total yards last Friday night and had eight tackles and two pass deflections on defense.

Tuscaloosa is near and dear to Pike head coach Mario White, who spent some time at Tuscaloosa Academy before coming to Pike. This year’s Knight team is 2-3 on the year and is coming off a 21-6 loss to Escambia Academy. The loss gave them their second consecutive loss after they got off to a 2-1 start. The Patriots and Knights, unofficially, have met 11 total times with the Patriots holding a 9-2 edge. The Patriots beat the Knights 34-7 in 2020.

Charles Henderson will have perhaps their biggest test thus far this season when Pike Road pays a visit to Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Rebels are 5-0 this season and are coming off a 55-0 win over Rehobeth last Friday night. They are outscoring their opponents 257-72 this season.

The Trojans fell to Williamson last week in Mobile, 39-22. Charles Henderson is 0-2 all-time against the Patriots.

The Pike County Bulldogs travel to Montgomery to take on Catholic on Friday night. The Bulldogs are looking for their first win of the season. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-6 loss to Carroll last week. This week they jump back into region play against the first place Knights. Catholic is 6-0 on the season and is coming off a 42-0 win over Montgomery Academy. The Knights have earned shutouts in their last two games and they have outscored their opponents in 2020 286-13.

The Goshen Eagles will also hit the road on Friday night to take on Dadeville. The Eagles are 0-6 on the season. They travel to Dadeville to take on a Tiger team that is 4-1 this season and is coming off a 15-12 win over LaFayette last week.

Zion Chapel is coming off a 35-20 loss to Samson last week and are 0-5 this season. They take on a G.W. Long team who is 3-1 and is coming off a 54-8 win over Daleville last Friday night.

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.