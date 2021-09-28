Police Reports

Arrests

Sept. 11

A minor was charged with public intoxication.

Zayvia Deshawn Jackson, 23, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree possession of marijuana.

A minor was charged with attempting to elude police a officer and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Jacinda Beth Wilson, 39, was charged with failure to appear.

Two minors were charged with disorderly conduct.

A minor was charged with consumption of alcohol.

Sept. 12

Norris Fitzgerald Mullins Jr., 34, was charged with second-degree theft of property.

Dalton Davis-Clark Tidwell, 25, was charged with driving under the influence.

Jonathon Joseph Mancil, 32, was charged on a capias warrant.

Maurice Young II, 22, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Aurion Janae Vickers, 21, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Incidents

Sept. 9

Found property was reported on Noat Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

A capias warrant was served on Ellen Drive.

Sept. 10

Menacing and harassment were reported on Lake Avenue.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of stolen property was reported on Forest Hill Trail.

An animal bite was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violence felon and receiving stolen property were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 11

Public was reported on West Madison Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer were reported on John M. Long Avenue.

A domestic dispute and harassing communications were reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A stolen vehicle as recovered on County Road 3304.

Failure to appear was reported on West Church Street.

A stolen vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A parking violation was reported on Pell Avenue.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on Murphree Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment and simple assault were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on Madison Street.

Circulating changed bills was reported on Madison Street.

Sept. 12

Driving under the influence was reported on First Avenue.

Harassment was reported on Rose Circle.

Suspicious circumstances on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked on Butter and Egg Road.

Suspicious circumstances on North Knox Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Emerald Drive

A capias warrant was issued on Alabama Highway 167.

Attempting to elude a police officer, firearms license required second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.