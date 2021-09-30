Eagles secure home court advantage in upcoming area tournament

The Goshen Lady Eagles volleyball clinched the number one seed in the upcoming area tournament with a win over New Brockton on Thursday night.

The Eagles defeated the Gamecocks by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-18. The Eagles will host the area tournament sometime in October.

Tori Keller finished with four aces, 20 assists and four kills. Ella Tatum had two aces, one assist four kills and two digs. Kaci Wilkes finished the match with one ace, 13 kills, one block and eight digs. Jayleigh Adair had one ace, three kills one block and one dig. Jaci Rushing had two aces, one kill and three digs. Emily Hussey finished with seven digs.

The date of the upcoming area tournament tournament is still undetermined.