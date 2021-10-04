Plenty of exciting activities this week

Pike County is cleared for take-off this week and all residents are encouraged to fasten their seatbelts.

If there is anyone in Pike County who does not have anything to do this, the first full week in October, then they just don’t want to have anything to do.

The week “sailed” off to a fast start Monday night with a Beach Boys’ tribute at the Claudia Crosby Theater. The Troy Arts Council invited the community to a free concert that included the group’s classic hits plus some Beach Boys’ treasures.

Tonight, the Troy Shrine Club will open the gates for the Pike County Fair that will run each night through Saturday. The fair will feature an amazing midway, booth games, exhibits, and nightly entertainment. Admission is charged.

On Wednesday, the Mary Ann Casey art exhibit, “Dimensions,” will open at the Johnson Center for the Arts. Casey’s exhibition will include a variety of paper mache works, abstract paintings and art that is classic Casey.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Troy University’s vocal jazz ensemble, frequency, will be in concert at the Long Hall Band Room. Frequency is the university’s vocal jazz ensemble and videos of the con-cert will be a part of an international online choral festival/exchange hosted by a college choir in Malaysia.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host Pioneer Days on Friday and Saturday. The living his-tory event will feature folk life demonstrations including woodworking, rope making, black-smithing, chair caning, spinning and a working loom.

On the grounds, will be a fur trader, a circuit rider, a horse-drawn wagon, dulcimer players, re-enactors from different wars including 1812 and the War Between the States and several food vendors. Admission is charged.

Also, on Saturday, at 6 p.m., the Troy Trojans and Georgia Southern will square off at The Vet in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

On Sunday, Chanticleer, an orchestra of voices, will be in concert as 7:30 p.m. at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Chanticleer’s repertoire includes jazz, gospel and contemporary classical music. Chanticleer is presented by the Troy Arts Council. Admission is free.

This week October3-10 is a smorgasbord of communitywide activities. So, get up, get out and enjoy all Pike County has to offer.