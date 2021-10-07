ArtSPARK offers ‘homework’

The International Arts Centre will offer children a little bit of ‘homework’ for this month’s ArtSPARK.

On Saturday, IAC Curator and Director Carrie Jaxon said children and their guardians can stop by the IAC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and pick up a box of art supplies. The children and guardians are encourage to work together to make an artistic creation from the items in the box. Boxes are available while supplies last.

When stopping by, visitors are encouraged to visit the IAC’s exhibits and enjoy some time int the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park.