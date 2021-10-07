Brundidge to review FY2022 budget: Police chief comments on human trafficking arrests in city

The Brundidge City Council met on Tuesday night and worked from a short agenda.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said the FY2022 Budget has been completed. October 18 was set as the date for Faust to review the budget with the city council.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd reminded the council and those in attendance of Pike County High School’s Homecoming on Friday. The Homecoming Parade will be at 2 p.m. Members of the council are invited to participate.

Boyd also reminded the council of the grand opening of The Corridor owned and operated by Desiree Pickett on Saturday and the Peanut Butter Festival on October 30.

The council was made aware of the available opportunity for city non-profit organizations to apply for Alabama Tourism grants. Brundidge non-profit organizations eligible for the $2,200 Tourism grants are the Brundidge Historical Society (We Piddle Around Theater), Brundidge Business Association (Spring Fest) and the (BHS) Peanut Butter Festival.

The purpose of the tourism grants is to help attract out-of-towners and tourists and generate revenues by promoting attendance at community-wide special events in District 89, said State Representative Wes Allen.

“These grants can help highlight our area and our communities,” Allen said.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James gave a report on department activity that included two arrests for human trafficking.

James said those arrests were made possible because local citizens bought into zero tolerance in such matters. He encouraged all Brundidge citizens to be aware of incidents of criminal activity and mischief and be willing to report them to the Brundidge Police Department.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.