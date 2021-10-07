Frequency in concert Friday night

Troy University’s vocal jazz ensemble, frequency, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Long Hall Band Room on the university campus.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“Frequency is an auditioned group usually of around 12 to 16 members consisting of majors from all over campus,” said Scott Sexton, Troy University lecturer of choral music. “We have also had instrumentalists such as a bass player and a percussionist in the past. However, this year is unique in the fact that the majority of our music is sung completely a capella.”

The Friday night program will include various styles of jazz and pop music, including a 40s jazz standard made famous by The Ink Spots and the Manhattan Transfer.

“Also on the program will be a set of Sondheim musical theatre arrangements, a set of sacred songs arranged in the contemporary vocal jazz edition,” Sexton said. “We will explore pop a capella singing and will be singing an arrangement of ‘This is Me’ from the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ as sung by the group Pentatonix.

“Another exciting thing is that we are taking videos from this concert and we will be part of an international online choral festival/exchange. A college choir from Malaysia is hosting this. There are eight choirs participating and we are the only one from the USA.”