Better parade in Nutter Butter Parade

The Nutter Butter Parade is always a highlight of the annual Peanut Butter Festival held traditionally on the last Saturday of October in downtown Brundidge.

And, so it will be again, said Brian McDaniels, chair of the Brundidge Historical Society’s annual parade.

“We are truly excited and enthusiastic about the positive response, we are receiving from the community and from our paradesters,” McDaniels said. “As most Pike Countians are aware, the Peanut Butter Festival and the Nutter Butter Parade are all about fun and in celebration of our community’s history and its neighboring cities where peanuts are grown and farming is their heritage.

McDaniels said already the Nutter Butter Parade is shaping up to be fun and exciting for people of all ages.

“Our 2021 Nutter Butter Parade will begin with a flyover of a genuine World War II B25 bomber that will also make passes during the parade, and to end the parade,” McDaniels said. “The Pike County High School Marching Band will lead antique automobiles, classic cars, Clydesdale Horses, a two-legged peanut and a host of other unique entries through the downtown area and that’s just a sampling of what the spectators will enjoy.”

McDaniels said the 2021 Nutter Butter Parade is an opportunity for all Pike County communities to celebrate the county’s bicentennial year by participating in the parade or by lining Brundidge Main Street to cheer those on parade.

“The Nutter Butter Parade is an anything goes kind of fun parade,” he said. “Anything and everything from a float to a Billy goat is welcome,” Because 2021 is Pike County’s Bicentennial year, each community is invited and encouraged to have an entry in the parade.

Each community may celebrate its uniqueness or it quirkiness or its history or acknowledge its founding fathers. Just come out and celebrate Pike County’s 200th year on the last Saturday in October. McDaniels said.

The 2021 Nutter Butter Parade will start at 1 p.m. on Veterans Boulevard and follow a Main Street route through downtown Brundidge. All entries should arrive around 12:15 p.m.

To register an entry in the parade, call McDaniels at 334-735-2773; 334-735-2314 or 735-3898.