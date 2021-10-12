MidCoastal opens in Brundidge

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for MidCoastal Tech on Saturday officially opened the primary health care training school and special events venue on North Main Street in down-town Brundidge.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for the business that is owned and operated by Demetria Pickett. Dana Sanders, Chamber president, welcomed Pickett and MidCoastal Tech to the Pike County business community.

“May the confidence you have shown in the future of this community be rewarded with many years of success,” Sanders said. “As a way of starting towards this goal, we present to you your first dollar of clear profit.”

Pickett received an official Brundidge welcome from Mayor Isabell Boyd.

“The City of Brundidge is open for business and we are excited to welcome MidCoastal Tech to our town,” Boyd said. “MidCoastal Tech is a great addition to our downtown business area and will offer training opportunities for those who want to pursue careers in the health care field. We are excited to have MidCoastal Tech in town and the City of Brundidge will be available to assist this new business to ensure its success.”

Pickett thanked the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Brundidge officials for their assistance and support in making her dream a reality.

Pickett said MidCoastal Tech is primarily a healthcare training school that offers programs in phlebotomy, EKG, urine drug screening, medical billing and coding, CPR, medical assistant training and certification.

“We thank everyone who has helped make MidCoastal Tech a reality,” Pickett said. “The sup-port and encouragement that I have received along the way brought me to this day. I thank everyone for helping make this day possible.”

As Pickett planned and worked toward opening day at MidCoastal Tech, she became aware of the need for rental space for a variety of events, from hourly to full day.

She realized that MidCoastal Tech could be used for a dual purpose, that of a health care training school and as rental space.

The more Pickett thought about the idea, the more convinced she became that the space her business occupied could serve a second purpose.

MidCoastal Tech now offers rental space for events ranging from one hour events such as birthday parties, to full day rentals for weddings and other similar events to weekend packages for conferences, etc.

On Saturday night, MidCoastal Tech hosted a grand opening event that included a full course meal and entertainment.

“The grand opening event was awesome,” Pickett said. “It exceeded expectations. We had to bring in more seating. It was a great evening and we appreciate all those who came and helped us celebrate on Saturday morning and Saturday evening.”