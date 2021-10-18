Trojans advance to regional tournament with runner-up finish in area tournament
The Charles Henderson Trojan volleyball team participated in the Class 5A Area 4 Tournament last week.
They finished in second place, advancing to Montgomery’s Class 5A South Regional Tournament in Montgomery beginning on Wednesday.
The Trojans started the tournament with a sweep of Greenville. They advanced to the finals to take on Andalusia, who had a first round bye. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 3-1 to win the area.
The Trojans will take on Demopolis on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.
