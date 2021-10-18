Dr. Kevin Elko keynote speaker at chamber banquet

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Banquet was held at noon Monday at Pike County’s Cattlemen Park.

Pike County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Sanders welcomed the Chamber members and thanked them for their outstanding support of and contributions to the Pike County community throughout the year.

Pike County Chamber members packed the house to honor Pike County’s Outstanding Businesses of the Year 2021 and to be inspired by the words of keynote speaker, Dr. Kevin Elko, a nationally renowned sports psychologist, performance and career enhancement consultant, and professional motivational speaker.

From the time he stepped to the forefront, Elko captured his audience with the wisdom and humor that might be described as a bit Mark Twainish. Only a few words in, Elko had the audience in collective laughter, a few moments later, quiet in thought.

Elko was speaking to a gathering of business professionals – men and women– who share a common goal of making the business climate and community in Pike County the best that it can be.

And, in a short time, Elko told them exactly how to accomplish their goal – “live long and connect.”

“Be where your feet are,” Elko said. “Be in the moment. Be in the time. Change the things that you can and accept the things that are unchangeable. To do so, to be better, you’ve got to connect better.

“Franklin D. Roosevelt said that, for success, you have to get along with people, so you have to connect better.”

Elko said for better businesses, for better communities, for better “us,” we need to be more connected.

“Each of us needs others,” he said. “Each of us needs all of us. We need to see each other as ‘somebody,’ as a person. If we can do that, then we can connect.”

Elko said, in today’s world, connection is too often not the byword. Perhaps, he said, the world needs more front porches where people sit and communicate. Where they talk and actually listen. The more we communicate, the more we know and understand.

In any community, there are those in need, and there many different needs. “Go find a need and give it,” Elko said. “We think; we feel. So, go listen and understand. Respond.”

As one responds to the needs of others, life become more enjoyable.

“Do what you can do; be what you can be,” he said. “Quit trying to be a supermom. Quit being offended. Love one another.”

Elko encouraged those gathered not to be looking for a blessing to come into their lives. Rather look to be a blessing in someone’s life.

“When you walk out of here today, you walk out not being the blessing you could be …. yet.”