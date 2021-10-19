Blaire Beatrice Grace Akroush, age 21, of Banks, Alabama, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Jim Synder officiating and Charles Olsen, Rob Hattar, James Akroush, John Akroush, Eric Jordan, and James Jordan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Blaire was a kind and generous spirit, uplifting her comrades and family and always lightening mood with her quick-whit and sarcastic humor. She put her savvy IT skills to work through her position with Roblox Gaming Company, engineering and creating all the next best video games. Blaire is survived by her parents, Jawad and Mary Akroush; siblings, Aundrea Davis (Jeremy), Abby Quinlan, Lia Akroush (Lorenzo Guice), Amira Akroush, and Josiff Akroush; maternal grandmother, Alice Drivas (Chuck); paternal grandparents, Nawal and Antone Akroush; aunts, Manal Valentino (John) and Manar Janinah; uncles, Joel Akroush (Jeanette), John Akroush, James Akroush (Anna), Jad Akroush (Catherine), and Charles Olsen (Jennifer); special cousins, Mayrna and Mervet Akroush, and numerous other cousins; and her most beloved K-9 companion, Pepper. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William George Olsen; and uncle, Murad Akroush.

