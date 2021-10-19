Creek Indians subject of Sunday talk at Pioneer Museum

Those who are interested in the Alabama Creek Indians and would like to hear their stories as told by author Lou Vickery are invited to the meeting of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Dianne Smith, society president, said the members are excited to be able to host Vickery, whose background also includes careers as a professional baseball player and a radio and television host.

“Alabama Creek Indians” is deep in illuminating information and practical facts about the history of the Creek Indians. It is a fascinating journey into the history of the Muskogee/Creek Indians.

Vickery’s book is essential reading for anyone with ancestral Creek heritage and those who would like to understand the rich history of the Alabama Creek Indians and how the Poarch tribe got from where they were to where they are today.

Smith said Vickery will share that the Creek Indians were the first of five tribes in the south-eastern United States to be classified as “civilized” and explain Red Eagle’s famous surrender to General Andrew Jackson after the “war.”

Those who attend will also have a better grasp on the enormity of the Trail of Tears and the devastating impact in had on the Creeks.

Smith said all those with an interest in the Alabama Creek Indians are invited to attend the Sunday meeting of the Pike County Historical Genealogical and Preservation Society at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.