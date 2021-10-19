Troy University’s Day annual of Giving set for Thursday

Troy University will reach out to all Trojans on Thursday, Oct. 21, in an attempt to raise more than $200,000 in a single day.

The University’s fourth annual “Giving Day” has been themed “Helping a Generation Lead Change.” Monetary gifts can be designated as the donor chooses — scholarships, athletics, academics or student activities. This year’s goal is $200,000.

“Our goal last year was $175,00 and we reached $203,000,” Meredith Welch, director of annual giving and special projects, said.

She said the goal was raised a moderate amount for this year’s Day of Giving and the university is hopeful it will exceed the $200,000 mark again.

Matching funds have been provided by the Intermark Group, Tang’s Incorporated and an anonymous donor. The university will use $100 from the matching funds to match any gift of $100 or more.

This year, donations can be earmarked for two special projects. The National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza and the Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund.

“This gives our donors several options that enable their gift to have a greater impact,” Welch said.

The NPHC is the governing body of the nine largest historically African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. The plaza will be located near Trojan Arena and Douglas Hawkins Towers. The plaza will feature a plot and circle of honor for each member fraternity and sorority.

The Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund was founded by alums Jerry and Mary Ida Williams in 2018. The fund provides emergency money to help students who encounter financial emergencies that threaten the student’s ability to remain in college. Students may apply for funding if they need help to pay for things such as emergency medical expenses, housing costs and emergency transportation repairs.

Welch said last year, alumni from 24 different states and Germany contributed on Day of Giving. She said the university is trying to exceed that number this year and will hopefully one day reach donations from all 50 states.

“We wanted the university to participate in a day of giving,” Welch said. “There were several other entities doing it. It gives everyone a little bit of a push to contribute on the same day for a bigger impact. It gives donors a chance to plan to give on a certain day to help show how strong the Trojan nation is.

To contribute on Giving Day, go online at givingday.troy.edu to make a tax-deductible gift through the secure website. In addition to making a gift, Trojans everywhere can support Giving Day by spreading the word on social media.

using the hashtag #TROYGivingDay.