Trojans fall in opening round of regional tournament

The Charles Henderson Trojans fell to Demopolis in the opening round of the Class 5A South Regional Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trojans fells in straight sets by scores of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-19.

Madison Stewart finished with 11 kills, six digs and two aces, Kelci Hicks had five kills, three digs and two aces, Hannah Sparrow had two aces, two digs and seven assists and Olivia Kirkpatrick had one ace and 11 assists.