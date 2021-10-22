October Police Reports

Arrests

Oct. 5

A minor was charged with statutory rape.

Kendrick Dewayne Carter, 40, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Tiffany Loraine Edwards, 30, was charged on an alias warrant.

Kelvin Lorenzo Clark, 37, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.

Oct. 6

Antonio Lamar McWilliams Jr., 23, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Sydney Marie Schroeder, 26, was charged with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Oct. 7

No arrests.

Oct. 8

Hakim Joaquin Batie, 42, was charged on two alias warrants.

Arnetha Tolbert, 56, was charged with riving under the influence.

Oct. 9

Dquinn Selwyn Cannon, 34, was charged with second-degree rape.

A minor was charged with possession of alcohol.

Taylor Jamal Woods, 22, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

Reggie Detry Griffin, 35, was charged with driving under the influence.

Robert Neal Edwards, 69, was charged with obstructing government operations.

Terry Terell McGhree, 41, was charged on an arrests warrant.

Oct. 10

Jaquavious D. Brown, 22, was charged with driving under the influence.

Frederick T. Snell, 41, was charged with contempt of court.

Steven Keith Newman, 63, was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Tramon V. Henderson, 22, was charged with simple assault.

Adreanne D. Reynolds, 30, was charged on a capias warrant and with simple assault.

Oct. 11

Daniel L Canty, Age 37, was charged on an alias warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 5

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway231.

An alias warrant was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief and harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Criminal Mischief on County Road 1101.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported South Brundidge Street.

Six counts of failure to appear and a domestic dispute was reported.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 2221.

A trespass warning was issued on South Brundidge Street.

A vehicle was searched on Jane Road.

A death investigation was conducted on North Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Oct. 6

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sandy Lane.

A juvenile problem was reported on Walter Drive.

Damage to property was reported on West Church Street.

Harassment was reported on Crowe Street.

Domestic violence, theft, and a domestic Dispute were reported on County Road 7718.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree heft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Identity theft was reported on Dozier Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge St.

A domestic dispute was reported on Chantilly Drive.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Resisting arrest and obstructing government operation were reported on Orion Street.

Domestic violence was reported on County Road 7741.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Industrial Boulevard.

Oct. 7

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Park Street.

A disorderly inmate was reported on Elm Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on White Drive.

Domestic violence was reported on Dean Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Carver Drive.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Oct. 8

Third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Demp Walker Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched in U.S. Highway 231.

Driving under the influence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Oct. 9

Minor in possession of alcohol was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and giving false identification to law enforcement officer was reported.

Driving under the influence was reported on John H. Witherington Drive.

Throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle and obstructing government operation was reported on County Road 5529.

Domestic violence was reported on Gibbs Street.

Damage to property was reported on Enzor Road.

A trespass warning was issued on Elba Highway.

Harassment and simple assault were reported on Park Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An arrest warrant was served on Elm Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 7749.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Oct. 10

Driving under the influence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 5520.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Criminal mischief was reported on Walters Street.

Found property was reported on Washington Street.

Domestic Domestic harassment was reported on Hickory Drive.

Leaving the scene of accident was reported on U.S. Highway 231 North.

A domestic dispute was reported on Chase Lane.

Domestic violence was reported on Dozier Drive.

Fugitive from justice was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license suspended was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A runaway was reported on Botts Avenue.

Simple assault was reported on County Road 5516.

Criminal trespassing was reported on Henderson Drive.

Oct. 11

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 3305.

A juvenile complaint was reported on South Franklin Drive.

Fraudulent use credit/debit card was reported on Lashae Lane.

Damage to Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 3305.