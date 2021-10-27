Brundidge library to host hayride, festival activities

“Tupper” has a special Halloween hayride planned for Thursday night at the city library in Brundidge.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will host a Haunted Hayride from 6 until 8 p.m. on the dark, spooky library grounds and everyone is invited.

Garneshia Lampley, library coordinator and children and teen services, said preregistration was requested but not mandatory.

“We want everyone to have an opportunity to enjoy the Halloween Hayride so, those who haven’t pre-registered are encouraged to come and enjoy the fun,” Lampley said. “There are no age requirements to ride the hayride but kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or another responsible adult.”

The library’s pumpkin decorating contest ends on Friday. The winners will be announced at the Peanut Butter Festival on Saturday and the pumpkins will be on display inside the library’s Main Street entrance.

“During the Peanut Butter Festival, the library will have face painting, free balloons and a book sale on the front porch,” Lampley said. “Also, we will have a video about George Washington Carver so visitors can learn more about Dr. Carver and how he convinced farmers in our area to grow peanuts rather than cotton. That completely changed the local economy for the better.”