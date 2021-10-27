Council approves utilities requests

The Troy City Council addressed a plethora of housekeeping measures for the city’s utility department at its Tuesday night meeting.

City of Troy Utilities Manager Brian Chandler said it was time for the city to upgrade its servers and storage for utility computers. Chandler said the servers and storage had about a five-year lifespan before they needed to be replaced. He said after five years, the equipment warranties expire and the equipment is no longer supported with security patches. He said replacing the servers and associated equipment would cost a little more than $302,00, which was in the utilities budget forth year.

Chandler also requested an associated expense of $168,000 to migrate all existing data from the existing servers to the new servers. The cost of data migration was also in the budget for the year.

The council approved both requests.

Chandler also requested the council approve two bids for emergency services. Chandler said the Federal Emergency Management Agency required municipalities to have existing emergency contracts in place to speed up federal reimbursement of expenses from disasters.

He requested the council approve a bid with Southern Electric to help with power restoration services and a second bid to TFR Enterprises to help with debris clearance and removal services.

Chandler said the bids would only be activated in the event of emergencies or natural disasters where the city required help from outside sources.

The council also authorized Chandler to negotiate a contract for repair work on 115KV transmission lines. Chandler said they had no bidders on a contract for the work.

Chandler was also reauthorized to re-bid a contract for base camp and logistics services. Chandler said in the event of a natural disaster or large scale emergency that required outside help, the city normally put outside work crews up in hotels. But, he said if foe any reason hotels weren’t available, a base camp would be set up to house and feed work crews.

The council also approved the purchase of a wire reel trailer for the utilities department of $52,000.

The council also approved the purchase of a John Deere tractor for the airport for $85,000.

The council also authorized the airport to apply for an Airport Rescue Grant in the amount of $59,000.

In other business

The council approved an off premises wine license for Dollar General 22617.

The council approved an on or off premises table wine license for Sips Beer Garden and Food Court.

The council approved the demolition of property located at 218 Martin Luther King Drive.

The council also approved the rezoning of 209, 211 and 213 Corman Drive from R2 to C4.