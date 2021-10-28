Bulldogs look for first win

The Pike County Bulldogs finish their season on Friday night when they travel to take on the Abbeville Yellow Jackets.

The Bulldogs will look to win their first game of the season on Friday night against a Yellow Jackets team that went to the Class 2A title game last year.

The Bulldogs fell to Reeltown 50-13 in the region finale last Friday night in Reeltown.

The Bulldogs were held to under 10 points for the fifth time this season. On the year the Bulldogs have been held to seven points per game this season, while their defense has allowed 41 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season against Zion Chapel, 48-18 in the season opener. Since then, Abbeville has dropped six-straight games. They fell to G.W Long last week 41-0.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Abbeville is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Abbeville.