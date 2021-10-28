Pike County STEM students win BEST Robotics

A group of seventh through ninth grade students at the Pike County Schools STEM Academy competed in the BEST Robotics Competition at Troy University on Saturday.

The STEM students received eight awards with a first-place award for Web Page Design. They received six second-place awards for Critical Robot Design, Robot Performance, Exhibit and Informal Interview, BEST Award, Marketing Presentation and Engineering Notebook.

The students also received the Trojan Way Award, which was awarded through the votes of their peers, for what it means to be a Trojan.

“Hours and hours of hard work in school, and after, had gone into preparing for this competition,” said Kimberly Sellers, STEM Academy instructor, Center for Advanced Academics and Accelerate Learning. “The students persevered through each and every problem they faced, and I am incredibly proud of their dedication and determination to succeed. Pike County Schools will be represented well as we go on to compete in the South’s BEST Regional Competition on December 4 and 5.”