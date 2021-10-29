Dollar Bill-sized artwork winners announced

Winners in the Mini Artworks Show & Competition “Art the size of a Dollar Bill” at the Johnson Center for the Arts have been chosen and the winners announced.

The “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” is sponsored by Troy Bank & Trust Company and the Johnson Center for the Arts and directed by Pam Smith, artist and retired art teacher at Charles Henderson High School.

Smith said students K-12 in schools throughout the county were invited to participate and the artwork was outstanding on all levels.

“There were more than 400 entries in the student art competition this year and the judges had difficult decisions to make in naming the winners,” Smith said. “We congratulate the winners and all of the students who participated. We also thank the teachers who encouraged the students to participate and a special thanks to Troy Bank and Trust for sponsoring the competition and to the Johnson Center for hosting the exhibition.

Age Division – Grades K-3

Drawing

Color Drawing –

First – Evan Doan – CC

Second- Derrion Liptrot – TES

Third – Joshua Taylor – Goshen

B & W Drawing

First – Caleb Willis – CC

Second – Emery Hegler – Mrs. Barnes

Third – Madelyn Gregory – Mrs. Barnes

Painting

Watercolor-

First – Noel Hilliard – TES

Second- Gabrielle Barry – TES

Third – Autumn Neal – TES

Tempera & Acrylic-

First – Jordyn Pinchon – CHCHC

Second- Camilla Calhoun – TES

Third – Karson Foster – CHCHC

Collage

3D (Relief) Collage-

First – Kadence Parnell – CHCHC

Second- Faith Jurek – Homeschool

Third – Graham Dixon – CC

Printmaking

First – William Regehr – CC

Second- Hailey Frame – TES

Third – Corissa Joachim – Day Springs Academy

Graphic Design – (no computer

Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Ashlyn McBride – TES

Second- Harmonie Harris – TES

Third – Allan Garduno – TES

Mixed Media

Multiple Materials 2D-

First – Bison Bennett- CC

Second- Sadie Rhein – CC

Third – Christopher Thomas – PLAS (op art)

Multiple Materials 3D Relief-

First – Ellen Pugh -TES

Second- Gracie Peacock – PLAS

Third – Chloe Shiver – TES

3D Sculpture

Molded 3D-

First – Faith Jurek – Homeschool

Second – Katherine Payas – TES

Third – Veronica Luniova & King Huff – TES

Assembled 3D-

First – Sincere Pennington – TES

Second – Jordyn Pinchon – CHCHC

Third – Becket – TES

Best of Show Grades K-3 –

Dallas Anderson- Covenant Christian (Pumpkin Sculpture)

Age Division – Grades 4-6

Drawing

Color Drawing

First – Brea Swindall- CC

Second- Ava Beard – CC

Third – Annabella Frailey – PLAS

B & W Drawing

First – Sam Kreis – CC

Second – Brea Swindall- CC

Third – Emmaleigh Grissom – CC

Painting

Watercolor

First – Reese Pugh – TES

Second- Mia Kapoo – PLAS

Third – Lila Joachim – Day Springs Academy

Tempera & Acrylic

First – Madelyn Jones – TES

Second- Nasiah – TES

Third – Jamerian & Aniyah Bennett – TES

Collage

2-D Collage

First -Charley Kate Smith – PLAS

Second- Madison Nelson – PLAS

Third – Ava Moore – CC

3D (Relief) Collage

First -Reagan Warren – CC

Second- Eian Anderson – CC

Third – Josephine Dawson – TES

Printmaking

First – Lila Joachim- Day Springs Academy

Second- Ava Moore – CC

Graphic Design – (no computer)

Black & White – (hand drawn only)

First – Gabe Roberts – CC

Second- Judson Durrant – CC

Third – Jay Carter – TES

Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Jane Pack – TES

Second- Alex Bradley – CC

Third – Joanna Esquivel – TES

Mixed Media

Multiple Materials 2D

First – Ben Chen – TES

Second- Shelbie Smelcer – PLAS

Third – Neveah – TES

Multiple Materials 3D Relief

First – Emma Holbert – CC

Second- Turner Dixon – CC

Third – Madison & Isaiah – TES

3D Sculpture

Molded 3D

First – Ethan Mulkey -CC

Second – Kaleya ?? – TES

Third – Isabella Casey & Reece Garrett -TES

Assembled 3D

First -Josie Walker – CC

Second – Nevaeh Foster – CHCHC

Third – Jordan Pinchon – CHCHC

Best of Show Grades 4-6 –

Nathan Register- TES (Mask Sculpture)

Age Division – Grades 7-9

Drawing

Color Drawing

First – Dakota Masoner – CHHS

Second- Holly Stephens – PLAS

Third – Jesus Sanchez – CHMS

B & W Drawing

First – Addison Armstrong- CHHS

Second – Grace King – CHMS

Third – Cornelius Hall – PCHS

Painting

Watercolor

First – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy

Second- Cooper Johnson – CHMS

Third – Dakota Masoner -CHHS

Tempera & Acrylic

First – Delia Temoxtle – CHMS (sunset)

Second- Kyri Haynes – CHMS

Third – Kennedy McGhee – CHMS

Collage

2-D Collage

First – Corey Johnson- CHHS

Second- Hailey Griffin – PLAS

Third – Taylor Thomas – CHHS

Printmaking

First – Sarah Taylor – CHHS

Second- Dakota Masoner – CHHS

Third – Adria Joachim – Day Springs Academy

Graphic Design – (no computer)

Color – (hand drawn only)

First – Garrett Whitaker – PLAS

Second- Jesus Sanchez – CHMS

Third – Izzy Lee – CHMS & Lillian Thompson- Mrs. Barnes

Mixed Media

Multiple Materials 2D

First – Sarah Taylor – CHHS

Second- Christian Cobb – PLAS

Third – Sean Alexander – PLAS

3D Sculpture

Assembled 3D-

First – Alaysia Woods – CHCHC

Second – Desiree Ginyard – CHCHC

Third – Brooklyn Addison – CHCHC

Best of Show Grades 7-9 –

Courtney Cobb – PLAS (eye drawing)

Age Division – Grades 10-12

Drawing

Color Drawing

First – Amelia Hill – CHHS

Second- Morgan Barron – CHHS (close-up)

Third – Nalani Meadowcroft – PCHS

B & W Drawing

First – Keisha Patel – CHHS (trees)

Second – Mary Samson Dunn – CHHS

Third – Keisha Patel – CHHS (abstract)

Painting

First – Marie Galley – CHHS

Second- Zion Johnson- CHHS

Third – Olivia Westberg – CHHS

Collage

2-D Collage

First – Jesall Patel – CHHS

Second- Bess Dunn – CHHS

Third – Jamilya Hilliard – PCHS

Printmaking

First – RaNya Pollard – CHHS

Second & Third – Garret Joachim –

Day Spring Academy

Photography

First – Katherine Branson – CHHS (bus)

Second- Katherine Branson – CHHS (sunset)

Third – Jesall Patel & Halie Crawley – CHHS

Graphic Design – (no computer)

First – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS (secret letter)

Second- Bess Dunn – CHHS

Third – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS (I’m fine)

Digital Imagery & Computer Graphics

First – Marie Galley – CHHS

Second- Amelia Hill – CHHS

Third – Kevin Yeeman – CHHS

Mixed Media

Multiple Materials 2D

First – Katherine Branson – CHHS

Second- RaNya Pollard – CHHS

Third – Allie Scarbrough- CHHS

Multiple Materials 3D Relief

First – Blake Barron – CHHS

Second- Mary Samson Dunn – CHHS

Third – Stella Gilbreath- CHHS

Best of Show Grades 10-12 –

Marie Galley – CHHS (color drawing)