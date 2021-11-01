Patriots host Clarke Prep to begin postseason

The Alabama Independent School Association’s 2021 state playoffs get under way on Friday night and the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots are ready to defend their 2020 state championship.

The Patriots will be the number one seed in the playoffs after winning their fist AISA regional championship in more than 10 years. The Patriots finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record and a perfect 4-0 record in region play. They finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.

The region championship gives the Patriots home field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The Patriots will open the postseason Friday night against Clarke Prep in Troy. Clarke Prep enters the playoffs a number four seed after finishing in fourth place in Class 3A Region 2.

The Gators finished the season with a 2-8 overall record. They finished region play 2-3. This will be the first meeting between the Patriots and Gators since the 2017 when the Patriots defeated the Gators 28-6.

The other three first round matchups include Morgan vs. Glenwood, Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Valiant Cross and Lee-Scott vs. Bessemer.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Gators is scheduled for 7 p.m.