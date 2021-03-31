April 1, 2021
Gas prices have been on the rise for the past few weeks, but whether or not that trend will continue depends on how the coronavirus ...
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots knocked off the Morgan Academy Senators 12-0 on Tuesday evening in Troy.
When nightfall came to the farm where Jennifer Stottle Taylor lived in North Alabama, there was something magical, something calling, about the night sky.
On the kitchen wall, I have wooden plaque a friend made for me. There’s a little pigtailed girl hanging “by her feet” from a tree ...
Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?
